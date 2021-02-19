EU holding consultations to convene informal meeting on JCPOA with US participation

Left Menu

The European Union is holding intense consultation on a potential informal meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Washington's participation, but the date remains uncertain, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:08 IST
EU Flag. Image Credit: ANI

Brussels [Belgium], February 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union is holding intense consultation on a potential informal meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Washington's participation, but the date remains uncertain, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Friday. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that US and Iran could hold negotiations on the Iran nuclear dossier next week "under a plan by the EU", for the first time since US President Joe Biden assumed office.

"The [EU] head negotiation for Iran has indicated that we would available and prepared to convene an informal meeting. Intense discussions are underway with all of the participants, including the US, of course, so, we are ready, and the high representative [EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell] is working on this and has invited various parties, including the US, to have an informal discussion to try move forward. A meeting is possible but there is no date," Stano said at a briefing. The EU has already lifted the sanctions on Tehran "as a consequence of Iran delivering on its obligations on the Iranian deal," the spokesman recalled, noting that the potential lifting of the US sanctions was currently on the agenda.

Stano also pointed to reassign signals coming from the US, such as its readiness to rescind the demand of the previous presidential administration to reimpose UN sanctions on Iran. "This creates conditions to advance all the diplomatic efforts," Stano noted. (ANI/Sputnik)

