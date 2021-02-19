Left Menu

Pakistan: 2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sialkot's police station

At least two people were killed and three others suffered injuries in a firing incident at a polling station on Friday in Daska's in Sialkot, Dawn reported.

ANI | Sialkot | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:09 IST
Pakistan: 2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Sialkot's police station
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least two people were killed and three others suffered injuries in a firing incident at a polling station on Friday in Daska's in Sialkot, Dawn reported. The incident took place on the day by-polls were being held in Sialkot.

One of the victims was reportedly a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while the other belonged to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). A PTI polling agent was also among the injured, according to eyewitnesses and local media. According to Sialkot DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, the main suspect, Javed, who is a PML-N worker, had visited the Goindke polling station in the morning, where he had a verbal altercation with one of the deceased.

He returned to the polling station later and when the PTI workers exited the building, he opened fire on them before fleeing from the scene. The official added that police were conducting raids to apprehend him. Meanwhile, the provincial police chief IGP Inam Ghani directed the Regional Police Officer to arrest the suspects immediately and initiate legal action against them.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also took notice of the incident. In a tweet, Buzdar said that those involved in the shooting incident "will be arrested as soon as possible and punished strictly according to the law". He added that he has demanded an investigation report from the inspector general of police. "Prompt action will be taken against the accused."

The incident took place during the by-elections in the NA-75 constituency. The seat fell vacant after the demise of PML-N MNA Sahibazada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nursing home in J'khand's Giridih sealed for involvement in illegal abortions

A nursing home in Jharkhands Giridih has been sealed for its alleged involvement in an illegal abortion, said the State Health Minister Banna Gupta on Friday. State Health Minister Banna Gupta stated that he received information about the i...

China admits 4 PLA soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash with Indian Army

Four Chinese soldiers were killed during a fierce hand-to-hand battle with the Indian Army in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year, the PLA acknowledged for the first time on Friday, eight months after the biggest military ...

Will take 'ultimate step' on 2 abducted Quippo men next week:

The banned ULFA Independenton Friday threatened to take the ultimate step on the twoemployees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited nextweek, prompting senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma toappeal to it to release them unharmed...

Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021