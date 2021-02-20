Left Menu

5 killed, 2 wounded in Kabul explosions: Police

Five people were killed and two were wounded in three separate explosions in Kabul on Saturday morning, TOLO News reported citing police.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-02-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 13:40 IST
5 killed, 2 wounded in Kabul explosions: Police
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Five people were killed and two were wounded in three separate explosions in Kabul on Saturday morning, TOLO News reported citing police. The first explosion happened at around 8 am in Darulaman Road in the west of Kabul in which two people were wounded, police said, adding that the blast targeted a corolla vehicle.

The second explosion happened in the Kart-e-Parwan area in Kabul's PD4 at around 8:15 am in which three people, including a woman, were killed, said the police. This also targeted a corolla vehicle. The third explosion happened in the Pul-e-Wahdat area in Kabul's PD3 at around 1:20 am in which two people were killed, police said.

No one yet has claimed the responsibility for the explosion yet, including the Taliban. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, data collected by TOLO News shows that 51 people were killed and 70 more were wounded in security and crime incidents in Kabul from January 20 to February. The data shows that 66 security and crime incidents happened in Kabul during this time that indicates a slight increase in security and crime incidents in Kabul compared to a month before.

The findings show that 39 IED explosions, 8 cases of assassination and armed attacks and 20 crime incidents happened in Kabul between January 20 and February 19. In the latest incident, two university lecturers were killed in a magnetic IED blast near Kabul University on Thursday.

According to the findings, most of the incidents have happened in Kabul's PD5, PD7, PD10, PD12 and PD2, reported TOLO News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladeshi national held with fake documents in Mumbai's Malwani

The anti-terror cell of Malwani Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national from Malwani who had allegedly entered India illegally. Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP S. Chaitanya, PRO, Mumbai Police on Saturday told ANI that the police had ...

6 year jail for two Iraqi Kurdish journalists is unfair, says Committee to Protect Journalists

The sentencing of Iraqi Kurdish journalists Sherwan Sherwani and Guhdar Zebari to six years in jail for jeopardising Kurdish national security is unfair and disproportionate, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists CPJ. The duo jo...

Argentine health minister resigns amid vaccine scandal

President Alberto Fernandez removed Argentinas health minister Friday after a well-known local journalist said he had been given a coronavirus vaccination preferentially after requesting one from the minister. The president instructed his c...

Moscow court considers opposition leader Navalny's appeal

A Moscow court on Saturday considered Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalnys appeal against his prison sentence, as the country faced a top European rights courts order to free the Kremlins most prominent foe.The Russian government has r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021