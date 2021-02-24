Left Menu

Jaishankar offers prayers at holy Ganga Talao in Mauritius

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on his two-day visit to Mauritius, offered prayers at the holy Ganga Talao on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Port Louis | Updated: 24-02-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 12:43 IST
Jaishankar offers prayers at holy Ganga Talao in Mauritius
Jaishankar offered prayers at holy Ganga Talao in Mauritius on Wednesday. (Photo credit: Twitter/ S Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on his two-day visit to Mauritius, offered prayers at the holy Ganga Talao on Wednesday morning. "Offered prayers at the holy Ganga Talao this morning. Grateful to FM Alan Ganoo, Culture Minister Avinash Teeluck and Agriculture Minister Maneesh Gobin for joining me," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

This was the last leg of his two-nation tour. Earlier, he had visited the Maldives. India and Mauritius had on Monday signed free trade agreement along with five key pacts. This is the first such agreement with an African country.

The agreement was signed during the visit of the External Affairs Minister to the island nation. Jaishankar, who addressed the media with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, said India is privileged to have entered the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) with Mauritius.

The CECPA is far-reaching and should unleash new and expanded opportunities in trade, goods and services, said Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Monday. "The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement is the first of its kind, signed by India with an African country. It is far-reaching and should unleash new and expanded opportunities in trade, goods and services, investment, economic cooperation and technical assistance," said Jugnauth while speaking at the India-Mauritius joint statement along with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.

During their meet, the two leaders reiterated the call for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and highlighted the "converging views" of New Delhi and Port Louis on a rules-based international order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU countries' COVID-19 curbs must not hurt trade - official

European Union countries must ensure travel and border restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of new coronavirus variants do not hurt trade in goods and services in the blocs single market, a senior official said on Wednesday. Belgium -...

UPDATE 2-French actor Depardieu placed under sexual violence investigation - judicial source

French actor Gerard Depardieu was placed under formal investigation on charges of rape and sexual violence in December last year, a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday. A lawyer representing the 72-year-old Depardieu, one of Frances mos...

Sensex zooms 1,030.28 pts to end at 50,781.69; Nifty rallies over 270 pts to breach 14,900-level.

Sensex zooms 1,030.28 pts to end at 50,781.69 Nifty rallies over 270 pts to breach 14,900-level....

CCI imposes Rs 4 lakh fine on FPBAI, 2 others

The Competition Commission of India CCI has slapped a total penalty of Rs 4 lakh on the Federation of Publishers and Booksellers Association in India FPBAI and two individuals for indulging in anti competitive practices.Besides, FPBAI and i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021