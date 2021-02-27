Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll hits 8,400

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 407 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths on Saturday, making the tally at 545,831 and the death toll at 8,400, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. A total of 12,348 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh. The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 496,107, including 609 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.54 percent and the current recovery rate is 90.89 percent. Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)