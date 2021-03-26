Putin submits Russia-Kazakhstan military cooperation agreement for ratification

President Vladimir Putin has submitted an agreement on military cooperation with Kazakhstan to the lower chamber for ratification, according to the online database. According to Sputnik, the document envisions ratification of the military cooperation treaty, which was signed in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan on October 16, 2020. The agreement was signed as some provisions of the 1994 bilateral deal became irrelevant.

The document outlines "the international legal framework regulating the implementation of military cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan," as reported by Sputnik. The two countries' defense ministries are the bodies in charge of agreement implementation, according to an explanatory note.

The Russian and Kazakh defense ministers signed an agreement in the Kazakh capital on October 16 on bilateral military cooperation to replace a deal that has been in place since 1994. The agreement covers issues including military education and training, arms and equipment deliveries, participation in bilateral and multilateral drills and exercises. The Russian Defense Ministry called the agreement "an unprecedented document."

In Nur-Sultan, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called Kazakhstan "one of the few states, if not the only state, with which we have such broad military cooperation and such a profound and all-embracing agreement," the Russian Minister said. Shoigu and Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Ermekbaev also signed a cooperation plan between their respective ministries for 2021.

