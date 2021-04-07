Explosion kills two, wounds six in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Two people were killed and six others sustained injuries in an explosion in the city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, ToloNews reported. A police force member is also among the injured. No group including the Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack, it further reported. More information in this regard is awaited.

On April 4, the Taliban attacked an Afghan security base in Helmand province's Nahr Siraj district, killing at least 20 security personnel and wounding 14 others, Khaama Press reported citing sources. The increase in violence in Afghanistan comes amid reports that US President Joe Biden administration is considering a six-month extension for US troops in Afghanistan contrary to the May 1 deadline that the previous Trump administration had negotiated with the Taliban to withdraw all US forces from the war-ravaged country, according to a defense official, CNN reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)