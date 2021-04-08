Left Menu

Billionaire calls bitcoin 'Chinese financial weapon', urges US to consider tighter curbs on cryptocurrencies

Referring to bitcoin as a 'Chinese financial weapon', billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel has urged the US government to consider tighter regulations on cryptocurrencies.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 23:19 IST
Billionaire calls bitcoin 'Chinese financial weapon', urges US to consider tighter curbs on cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin.. Image Credit: ANI

Referring to bitcoin as a 'Chinese financial weapon', billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel has urged the US government to consider tighter regulations on cryptocurrencies. Thiel's statements seemed to represent a change of heart for Thiel, who is a major investor in virtual currency ventures as well as in cryptocurrencies themselves, reported the Australian Financial Review (AFR) citing Bloomberg.

"I do wonder whether, at this point, bitcoin should also be thought [of] in part as a Chinese financial weapon against the US. It threatens fiat money, but it especially threatens the US dollar," said Thiel on Thursday during an appearance at a virtual event held for members of the Richard Nixon Foundation. Thiel was joined by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien, reported AFR quoting Bloomberg.

During the talk, the billionaire said that he had employees in Google's artificial intelligence division about whether their technology was being used in China's Xinjiang region, where millions of Uyghur Muslims have been detained in internment camps, which some US officials have said amounts to genocide. "(The answer was) Well, we don't really know--and don't ask any questions. You have this almost magical thinking that by pretending that everything is fine, that's how you engage and have a conversation," he said.

Thiel further said that the US scrutiny of American tech companies should also include Apple, noting that the company makes most of its devices in China, where labour standards are more relaxed than in the US and Europe. "Apple is probably the one [tech company] that's structurally a real problem for US interests. Apple is the one that has real synergies with China," he said.

He further criticised Facebook for not taking a firm stand on the protests in Hong Kong last year. "There were more employees at Facebook who were born in China than who were born in Hong Kong. And the Chinese nationals actually said that, you know, it was just Western arrogance, and [the company] shouldn't be taking Hong Kong's side... And the rest of the employees at Facebook sort of stayed out of it," he said. He also slammed Facebook and other tech companies for de-platforming former President Donald Trump, AFR reported citing Bloomberg.

Thiel was a major backer of Trump in 2016 and has provided support to the potential candidacy of JD Vance, an author and conservative political figure who previously worked at a Thiel-backed venture capital fund, in the US Senate. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination...

Google-backed nuclear energy firm TAE Technologies raises $280 mln

TAE Technologies, a California-based firm building technology to generate power from nuclear fusion, said on Thursday it had raised 280 million from new and existing investors, including Google and New Enterprise Associates. The company, wh...

President Biden announces steps to limit 'ghost' guns, plans to tackle assault weapons

President Joe Biden and his Attorney General Merrick Garland announced limited measures to tackle gun violence in the United States on Thursday, in what the White House described as a first step to curb mass shootings, community bloodshed a...

Astronomers discover dozen quasars warped by naturally occurring cosmic 'lens'

A group of astronomers have discovered a dozen quasars that have been warped by a naturally occurring cosmic lens and split into four similar images. Quasars are extremely luminous cores of distant galaxies that are powered by supermassive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021