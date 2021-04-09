Left Menu

India, Netherlands announce strategic partnership on water

The leaders of India and the Netherlands launched a strategic partnership on water, agreed to alleviate the joint working group on water to ministerial level and broaden bilateral cooperation in new areas of water, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:53 IST
India, Netherlands announce strategic partnership on water
MEA Secretary (EW) Sandeep Chakraborty speaking at his virtual briefing on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

The leaders of India and the Netherlands launched a strategic partnership on water, agreed to alleviate the joint working group on water to ministerial level and broaden bilateral cooperation in new areas of water, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. Speaking at a virtual press briefing, Sandeep Chakraborty, MEA Secretary (EW), said: "The highlight of the summit today was its focus on water. As you know, the Dutch are the world leaders in water management. One-fourth of their area is under sea level. They have successfully overcome the water-related challenges and have tested technologies, solutions in delta management, flood control, desalination of soil and more."

He further said that the India and Netherlands have strong cooperation in the water sector, adding that both leaders intensified the ongoing cooperation in water and to bring greater coherence in the sector. "The two leaders launched a strategic partnership on water. To start with, they agreed to alleviate the joint working group on water to the ministerial level. They also discussed to broaden bilateral cooperation in new areas of water, including water budgeting, cost-effective, decentralised treatment technologies, converting wastewater to energy, and more," he added.

Noting that water security was a high priority for India, Chakraborty mentioned that the Centre is focusing on promoting water efficiency and its quality and safety through flagship schemes and initiatives, like the PM Kisan Sanchar Yojana, Har Khet ko Paani, Namame Ganga mission and the Jal Jeevan Shakti. Speaking on the summit, the MEA secretary said: "India and Netherlands have long-standing warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, rule of law, respectful human rights and historic bonds of friendship. Both leaders reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen the bilateral ties in particular sectors of trade and investment, water management, agricultural, food processing, smart cities and urban mobility and more."

He also informed that in order to facilitate bilateral trade and resolve issues of Dutch and Indian companies, both sides announced the setting up of a fast-tracking mechanism between the two countries. "For Dutch companies and investors in India, it will be set up in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and for Indian companies in the Netherlands, the Netherlands foreign investment agencies will be responsible," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the summit said that in the post-COVID world, new opportunities will be created where like-minded countries like India and Netherlands can build bilateral relations. "I have complete faith that in the post-COVID world, some new opportunities will come to the fore, where like-minded countries like ours can build bilateral cooperation," he added.

Meanwhile, his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte lauded India's efforts in supporting Dutch investors during the pandemic, saying that the country's energy, creativity, hospitality are without equal. "Your support helped support the continuation of trade between our countries even in those difficult times. We even appreciated the air bubble which was an agreement between our two countries and this enabled our national carrier to bring many Dutch and EU citizens back to Europe and return Indian citizens to India including many coming from Latin America," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL: De Villiers scripts last-ball victory for RCB

AB de Villiers rolled back the years with his beautiful yet brutal assault as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday.De...

Sikkim reports six new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,329

Sikkim reported six fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the coronavirus caseload in the state to 6,329, an official said on Friday.East Sikkim district reported five new cases and West Sikkim district one, state Information Ed...

US urges arms embargo and sanctions against Myanmar military

The US ambassador to the United Nations urged the international community to take concrete action against the military in Myanmar on Friday including an arms embargo and sanctions against its holding companies and those who profit from them...

Territorial Army soldier killed by unidentified terrorist in J-K's Bijbehara

A Territorial Army soldier, who was on leave, was shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.Hawaldar Mohammad Saleem Akhoon was a solider of 162 Inf Bn TA Ikhwan and was on leave from March 22 for 40 d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021