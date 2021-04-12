Left Menu

Malaysia reports 1,317 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

Malaysia reported 1,317 new COVID-19 infections thus bringing the national total to 362,173, the country's health ministry said on Monday.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:19 IST
Malaysia reports 1,317 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,317 new COVID-19 infections thus bringing the national total to 362,173, the country's health ministry said on Monday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that 12 of the new cases were imported and 1,305 local transmissions.

Four more deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 1,333. Another 1,052 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 345,005 or 95.3 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 15,835 active cases, 188 are being held in intensive care and 84 of those are in need of assisted breathing. Separately, Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who coordinated the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions, announced that the "Conditional Movement Control Order" in place to limit the spread of the infection in several states will be extended. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Outdoor enthusiasts to get cash, free passes to move to WVa

West Virginia is joining the growing list of places recruiting remote workers with a thrill-seeking twist.A public-private program launched Monday will try to lure outdoor enthusiasts to live in the rural state with enticements of cash and...

IMF looking for productive engagement with Ecuador's new government-Okamoto

The International Monetary Fund is looking for strong engagement with Ecuadors new government to defeat the coronavirus pandemic and foster stronger growth, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Geoffrey Okamoto said on Monday.Okamoto told rep...

Botswana probes deaths of two people who took AstraZeneca shot

Botswana is investigating the deaths of two among thousands of people who had been given doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to see if there is any link, the health ministry said.The southern African country has so far administered about...

White House official says Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to increase troops on borders

The Biden administration has secured agreements for Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala to place more troops on their borders, a White House official told Reuters on Monday amid the growing number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexican border.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021