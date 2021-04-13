Left Menu

China: 8 killed, 1 injured in coal mine gas outburst in Guizhou

Eight people were found dead and one injured following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

ANI | Guizhou | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:39 IST
Guizhou [China], April 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Eight people were found dead and one injured following a coal and gas outburst in a coal mine in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Search and rescue efforts have concluded as of 3:27 p.m. Tuesday, after four days of the incident, and the injured is receiving treatment.

The accident happened at around 8:50 a.m. on April 9 at the Dongfeng Coal Mine in Jinsha County located in the city of Bijie. An investigation into the accident is currently underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

