Three killed, 40 injured as TLP protest continues across Pakistan

At least three people were killed and 40 others, including policemen, were injured after violence erupted in major cities across Pakistan on Tuesday following the arrest of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:37 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

At least three people were killed and 40 others, including policemen, were injured after violence erupted in major cities across Pakistan on Tuesday following the arrest of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. The TLP was protesting alleged blasphemous caricatures published in France and demanding that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from the country banned.

According to The Express Tribune, deaths occurred in the Faizpur Interchange area of Lahore. A police constable, who was deployed at Gowalmandi police station in Lahore, was also killed by protesters. In a statement, spokesperson for the party, Tayyab Rizvi, said the protests will not be called off till the "French ambassador is deported". He added that more party workers are arriving at areas from where other supporters were earlier arrested by law enforcement officials.

Rizvi was detained by security forces in Lahore on Monday. In view of the protest, the federal government held a meeting at the interior ministry this afternoon, led by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and officials of the law enforcement institutions.

The interior ministry issued directions for suspending internet services in the sensitive areas of the federal capital. The services will remain suspended in Taramri, Faizabad, T Chowk Rawat, Expressway, Athal Chowk and Bara Kahu for the next 24 hours, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

