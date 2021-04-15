Left Menu

Protests continue in Pakistan over 'blasphemous caricatures', 4 cops killed

At least four policemen were killed during the clashes as violence erupted across Pakistan over demand of the expulsion of a French envoy over the publication of alleged blasphemous caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad, according to media reports.

ANI | Lahore/Karachi | Updated: 15-04-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 16:09 IST
Protests continue in Pakistan over 'blasphemous caricatures', 4 cops killed
Clashes break out between protestors and . Image Credit: ANI

At least four policemen were killed during the clashes as violence erupted across Pakistan over demand of the expulsion of a French envoy over the publication of alleged blasphemous caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad, according to media reports. The police also used baton-charge on the demonstrators. Violence erupted across Pakistan after security forces fired bullets and tear gas shells on protesters as the country has been facing civil unrest.

The situation turned volatile after the arrest of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi on April 12 in Lahore. Reports indicate that over two dozen TLP activists have been killed in police firing during the clashes. Interior Minister of Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday announced that the government has decided to ban the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, whose supporters and workers have been carrying out violent protests across the country for three days after the arrest of their chief. TLP is a hardline religious group with a massive following across Pakistan.

According to Geo News, the police on Wednesday arrested 120 people, belonging to a religious organisation, for staging a protest, creating chaos in the city, and resorting to violence. According to a police spokesperson, 30 people were taken into custody from the city's South Zone, 60 from the East Zone, while 47 demonstrators were arrested from Karachi's West Zone.

According to the Pakistani media, the French Embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all French nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country, after violent anti-France protests paralysed large parts of the country this week. TLP has been demanding expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan over the publication of 'blasphemous caricatures' in the Charlie Hebdo magazine and remarks about Islam and terrorism by French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to media reports, the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government signed an agreement with the TLP in November last agreeing to expel the French Ambassador. The TLP launched a massive protest in November last year against the cartoons but dispersed after the agreement with the government to expel the Ambassador by February. The deal was extended until April 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Why makers are silent regarding production details? Know in detail!

The South Korean television series Arthdal Chronicles was renewed for a Season 2 on February 12, 2020. Despite the renewal, the shows filming could not start due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 11, 2020, the production was officially post...

Cricket Corruption: Bitcoin transaction is new phenomenon, says ICC Integrity head Marshall

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streaks shocking admission of cricket corruption has also shone a light on cryptocurrency finding a place in the bookies list of enticements -- a brand new challenge for the ICCs Anti-Corruption Unit, which cla...

Dr. N. Prathap Kumar Successfully Performs Zero Contrast Angioplasty in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients

The latest zero contrast technique brings new hope in patients with kidney disorders needing angioplasty New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Indias renowned Interventional Cardiologist and Chairman, Meditrina Group of Hospitals, Dr. N. Prathap...

Car bomb kills four in Baghdad's Sadr City - police

Four people were killed and another 17 were wounded in a car bomb attack on Thursday in the Shiite stronghold of Sadr City in Baghdad, Iraqi police and medical sources said.The car was parked at a busy second-hand equipment market in the ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021