Left Menu

After US restricts trade with Beijing, Taiwan's TSMC suspends orders from Chinese company

After the United States restricted trade with seven Chinese supercomputing centres, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has suspended new orders from Phytium Information Technology Co, one of the Chinese organisations, that was put on the US Entity List last week.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:46 IST
After US restricts trade with Beijing, Taiwan's TSMC suspends orders from Chinese company
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

After the United States restricted trade with seven Chinese supercomputing centres, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has suspended new orders from Phytium Information Technology Co, one of the Chinese organisations, that was put on the US Entity List last week. TSMC will complete orders placed before the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security added the entities to the trade blacklist on national security grounds, South China Morning Post (SCMP) quoted a person familiar with the matter.

A TSMC representative declined to comment on the matter but said the company would "abide by all the laws and regulations as always, and will operate according to the export restrictions", without elaborating further. Last week, the US restricted trade with top Chinese supercomputing centres, as these capabilities, can be used for the development of modern weapons and national security systems.

The seven centres were put on the US government's entity list, which means they require special permission for exports and imports from the United States, SCMP reported. This comes amid rising tension between the two countries over issues including human rights violations, trade and China's military aggression.

Even as China has sought to boost self-reliance in semiconductors in recent years, it remains highly reliant on overseas chips. The country's supercomputers primarily use CPUs from Intel, AMD and IBM, according to Francis Lau, a computer science professor at the University of Hong Kong, SCMP reported. "The sanctions would definitely affect China's ability to keep to its leading position in supercomputing because all current supercomputers use mostly US-built components," he said. "Although there are alternatives made by other countries such as Japan and [South] Korea, the best components are still by the US." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'PM Johnson's India visit to finalise 'Roadmap 2030' for re-energised India-UK ties'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India from April 25 and is set to agree on a Roadmap 2030 for re-energised India-UK relations in areas like trade, investment, defence and security cooperation, healthcare and climate action, ...

Haryana: 3-4 temporary structures at farmers' protest site damaged in fire

Three to four temporary structures were damaged in a fire on Thursday at a protest site in Haryanas Kundli area where farmers are demanding the repeal of the Centres three agri laws.A fire department official said the cause of the fire is b...

Tablighi Jamaat welcomes HC order allowing 50 people to offer namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz

Tablighi Jamaat Thursday welcomed the Delhi High Court order granting permission to 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan. Tablighi Jamaat spokesman Jishan Ali said they will follow all coronavirus-rel...

Like-minded countries should act cohesively to protect interests in Indo-Pacific: Australian PM

The Indo-Pacific region has become the epicentre of strategic competition and like-minded nations need to act more consistently and cohesively to protect their shared interests in the face of multiple challenges, Australian Prime Minister S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021