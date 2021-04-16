Left Menu

Indian, Kyrgyz special forces begin two-week exercise

The eight India-Kyrgyz joint special forces exercise was inaugurated on Friday here.

ANI | Bishkek | Updated: 16-04-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 22:36 IST
The exercise was inaugurated today at the Special Forces Brigade of National Guards of Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek. Image Credit: ANI

The eight India-Kyrgyz joint special forces exercise was inaugurated on Friday here. Initiated first in 2011, the two-week-long exercise Khanjar focusses on high-altitude, mountains and counter-extremism.

The exercise was inaugurated today at the Special Forces Brigade of National Guards of Kyrgyz Republic in Bishkek, the Indian embassy said. Commander of Kyrgyz National Guards Colonel Ergeshov Talantbek, in his opening remarks, commended the high-altitude resilience of the two personnel and their camaraderie and interoperability.

Recalling India-Kyrgyz civilizational bonds, Indian Ambassador Alok A Dimri welcomed the Indian contingent for the Exercise and felicitated their role as a bridge in promoting the shared mountain and nomadic heritage of the two peoples. A ceremonial parade graced the occasion along with a display of equipment and weapons and a visit to the training arena and barracks. (ANI)

