Left Menu

Soyuz spacecraft to land on Earth today with three cosmonauts

After more than six months in orbit, the Soyuz spacecraft is scheduled to touch down on Earth on Saturday.

ANI | Dzhezkazgan | Updated: 17-04-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 11:15 IST
Soyuz spacecraft to land on Earth today with three cosmonauts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After more than six months in orbit, the Soyuz spacecraft is scheduled to touch down on Earth on Saturday. "The Soyuz spacecraft is now piercing the atmosphere. For crew members Kate Rubins, Sergey Ryzhikov, and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, it's the first time in about six months that they're feeling the effects of gravity," tweeted NASA.

The craft departed the International Space Station (ISS) with undocking right on time at 21:34 EDT on Friday, 16 April, reported NASA. Sergey Ryzhikov, Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and Kate Rubins conducted the final landing preparations before the deorbit burn commenced at 00:01 EDT/04:01 UTC on Saturday, 17 April followed by a landing near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan at 00:55 EDT/01:55 UTC, NASA reported.

Soyuz is commanded by Sergey Ryzhikov, a veteran Roscosmos cosmonaut who has racked up 358 days in space over the course of two long-duration flights to the ISS. Sergey Kud-Sverchkov is the only first-time space flyer to launch on Soyuz and served as Flight Engineer 1 aboard the spacecraft.

Kate Rubins of NASA, who has spent 300 days in space over the course of two long-duration flights to the ISS, is Flight Engineer 2 for the Soyuz spacecraft. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh registers highest single-day spike with 245 new COVID-19 cases

Ladakh recorded 245 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this year, pushing the virus case count in the Union Territory to 11,709, an official bulletin said on Saturday.The detection of the new cases 236 in Leh and nine in Karg...

Biden and Japan's Suga project unity against China's assertiveness

President Joe Biden on Friday sought to present a united front with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to counter an increasingly assertive China as the U.S. leader held his first face-to-face White House summit since taking office. The...

Funeral to praise Philip's 'courage' and support for queen

Prince Philip will be remembered as a man of courage, fortitude and faith on Saturday, at a funeral that salutes both his service in the Royal Navy and his support for Queen Elizabeth II over three quarters of a century.Philip, who died Apr...

Mumbai Marathon rescheduled, new date to be announced

The organisers of Mumbai Marathon on Saturday announced that the 17th edition of the event, which was to take place on May 30, has been rescheduled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.The new date will be announced in due course after consultati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021