Philippines logs 11,101 new COVID-19 cases, total tops 926,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 11,101 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases in the Southeast Asian country to 926,052.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 17-04-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 15:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Saturday 11,101 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases in the Southeast Asian country to 926,052. The death toll climbed to 15,810 after 72 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The DOH said the active cases in the country ballooned to 203,710, including nearly 900 health care workers. The DOH said that at least 16,864 frontline medical workers, mostly nurses and doctors, contracted the virus since the disease emerged in the country in January last year. It added that 87 health care workers have succumbed to the disease as of April 15.

The government is continuing its efforts to vaccinate the frontline medical workers. The country has over 1.7 million nurses. The Philippines, with a population of about 110 million, has tested over 10 million people since the outbreak. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

