Left Menu

Bangladesh police opens fire on workers protesting over low wages at Chinese-funded power plant, 5 dead

At least five people were shot dead on Saturday as police opened fire at workers of a Chinese-backed power plant in Banshkhali Upazila of Chittagong.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:08 IST
Bangladesh police opens fire on workers protesting over low wages at Chinese-funded power plant, 5 dead
The workers were staging protests against low wages. . Image Credit: ANI

At least five people were shot dead on Saturday as police opened fire at workers of a Chinese-backed power plant in Banshkhali Upazila of Chittagong. Many of the people also suffered injuries during the incident. Banshkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Saiduzzaman Chowdhury confirmed the figures of fatalities, Dhaka Tribune reported citing Bangla Tribune.

The UNO said the workers of the power plant were staging demonstrations over wages and allowances. The USD 2.4-billion power plant is a major source of foreign investment into Bangladesh. The coal-fired power plant located in the Gandamara area is owned by the S Alam Group.

In 2016, China's Shandong Electric Power Construction Corporation III signed a deal with S Alam Group, a Bangladeshi conglomerate responsible for building construction at the site. A clash erupted and five people were killed, Chowdhury said. As local people were also engaged in the clash, identities of the deceased could not be known immediately whether they were workers or villagers, he added.

Azizul Islam, officer-in-charge of Banshkhali police station, said tensions have been prevailing since Friday over non-payment of workers' dues, reported UNB. On Saturday morning, the leaders of the workers' union sat in a meeting with the local administration to settle the issue. Later, police fired bullets to disperse the workers.

In 2016, six people were killed in a clash with police in the same power plant. At that time too, police opened fire on the people protesting against the deal between Chinese and Bangladeshi firms. Protesters feared that they would lose their land when the coal-fired plant, funded by a Chinese firm, is built. Activists also had raised concerns that the plant will pollute the local environment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SPDA seeks more time from govt for commissioning solar projects amid pandemic

The Solar Power Developers Association SPDA has urged the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy MNRE to give three more months for commissioning solar projects amid the raging pandemic.The association has highlighted the continued challenges...

3,593 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J-K, Ladakh

A total of 3,593 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across the twin Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official spokesman said.An amount of over Rs 21.49 crore was awarded as compensation o...

Riot declared after police kill man in Oregon protests

Police in Portland, Oregon, said Saturday they arrested four people after declaring a riot Friday night when protesters smashed windows, burglarised businesses and set multiple fires during demonstrations that started after police fatally s...

Italy reports 310 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 15,370 new cases

Italy reported 310 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 429 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged down to 15,370 from 15,943. Italy has registered 116,676 deaths linked to COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021