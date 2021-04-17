Left Menu

Britons observe minute of silence for Prince Philip as funeral begins with royal procession

People across Britain observed one minute of silence in honor of the late Prince Philip just before his royal ceremonial funeral got under way inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

ANI | London | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:57 IST
Britons hold minute's silence to honour Prince Philip (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

People across Britain observed one minute of silence in honor of the late Prince Philip just before his royal ceremonial funeral got under way inside St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Philip, who was consort to Queen Elizabeth II, died on April 9, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.

According to The New York Times, the ceremony for Prince Philip, who died last week at age 99, was highly unusual -- in part because coronavirus restrictions meant that the ceremony had to be scaled back, but also because it followed a very public airing of a family rift. Members of the royal family -- Philip's four children, Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward, and some of his grandchildren, including William and Harry -- walked in a somber procession behind his coffin as it was driven to the chapel.

As is custom, no family members delivered a eulogy, but the David Conner, Dean of Windsor, who conducted the funeral service, spoke of "the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us," The New York Times reported. "We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith," he said, adding that "Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humor and humanity."

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the queen and select family members were seen wearing masks and they were seated six feet apart in the chapel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

