Left Menu

Philippines logs 9,628 new COVID-19 cases, total at 945,745

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 9,628 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 945,745.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:11 IST
Philippines logs 9,628 new COVID-19 cases, total at 945,745
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], April 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 9,628 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 945,745. The death toll climbed to 16,048 after 88 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has a population of about 110 million, has tested over 10 million people since the outbreak in January 2020. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the World Health Organization (WHO) country representative to the Philippines, urged high-income countries to share the COVID-19 vaccines with developing countries like the Philippines.

"We continue to urge countries to share vaccines and make available all technologies so other countries can join to increase the capacity of vaccine production," he said in a televised press conference on Monday. "We are still short of protecting all frontline health care workers, and the current surge demonstrates that medical workers have to be fully protected so that they can work to care for the sick," he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GJC seeks postponement of mandatory hallmarking to June 2022 due to COVID, lack of infra

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council GJC has urged the government to extend the deadline for implementation of mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery to June 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of infrastructure.In a let...

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday cancelled a planned trip to India, scheduled to take place next week, saying it was a sensible move in light of a surge in COVID-19 infections there.India is enduring a second wave of the virus...

Ahmedabad procures 1000 oxygen cylinders to add more beds for COVID-19 patients

The Ahmedabad civic body has procured 1,000 oxygen cylinders from Kutch district in Gujarat to add more oxygen beds in the city in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Monday.To cope up with the shortage of medical oxygen ...

Delhi CM announces six day lockdown in Delhi starting Monday night

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the citys health system was stretched to its limits...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021