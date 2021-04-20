Left Menu

Taliban attacks Herat province, 2 public uprising force members killed

Two memebers of public uprising force were killed and several more were wounded on Tuesday morning in a Taliban attack in Herat province.

ANI | Herat | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two memebers of public uprising force were killed and several more were wounded on Tuesday morning in a Taliban attack in Herat province. The information of Taliban attack was shared by the Herat Provincial Governor Sayed Waheed Qatali, reported Tolo News.

The attack took place at around 2 am in Ghorian district in Herat province following a car bomb explosion close to police HQ and a public uprising force outpost. "The security forces targeted the Taliban's explosive-laden vehicle before reaching it's target," said Qatali adding that "the clashes continued for several hours but after the arrival of the reinforcements, the Taliban were pushed backed from the area."

"Taliban also suffered casualties in the clashes," he added. More details are awaited. (ANI)

