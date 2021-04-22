Left Menu

India gifts 39 ambulances, 6 school buses to Nepal

India on Thursday gifted 39 ambulances equipped with ventilators and six school buses to Nepal.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:29 IST
India gifts 39 ambulances, 6 school buses to Nepal
The ambulances were given as part of the Indian government's continued support and complementing Nepal's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Indian embassy. . Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday gifted 39 ambulances equipped with ventilators and six school buses to Nepal. The ambulances were given as part of the Indian government's continued support and complementing Nepal's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Indian embassy.

"As part of GoI's continued support and complementing Nepal's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Embassy today gifted 39 ambulances equipped with ventilators, ECG, Oxygen monitor and other emergency medical equipment, to Govt and NGOs in Nepal. #IndiaNepalFriendship," the Indian embassy tweeted. "Embassy also gifted 6 school buses, complementing the efforts of GoN in providing students easy access to their places of learning. These were gifted as part of long-standing tradition of Embassy and ongoing celebration of India@75," it further said in the tweet.

Last year, India gifted Nepal a total of 41 ambulances and six school buses on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In addtion, India has been funding various projects and extending help in the reconstruction of houses, heritages and other infrastructure in planned phases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer in vaccine supply talks with India

Pfizer is in discussions with India and committed to make its COVID-19 vaccine available for deployment in the country, the U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday.The company said it had offered India a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the...

ISL: Edwin Sydney Vanspaul extends Chennaiyin FC stay

Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC on Thursday announced that versatile Tamil Nadu footballer Edwin Sydney Vanspaul has renewed his contract with the club.Edwin, who joined Chennaiyin ahead of the 2019-20 ISL campaign, played a starring...

Amid pandemic, UP govt's biggest failure has been in governance; no planning, no foresight: Priyanka Gandhi to PTI.

Amid pandemic, UP govts biggest failure has been in governance no planning, no foresight Priyanka Gandhi to PTI....

New Zealand says Five Eyes security alliance remains strong

New Zealand said Thursday it continues to have a close and productive relationship with the US and other security allies, despite resisting speaking out in unison with them against China on certain human rights issues.New Zealand Foreign Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021