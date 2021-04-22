India gifts 39 ambulances, 6 school buses to Nepal

India on Thursday gifted 39 ambulances equipped with ventilators and six school buses to Nepal. The ambulances were given as part of the Indian government's continued support and complementing Nepal's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Indian embassy.

"As part of GoI's continued support and complementing Nepal's fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Embassy today gifted 39 ambulances equipped with ventilators, ECG, Oxygen monitor and other emergency medical equipment, to Govt and NGOs in Nepal. #IndiaNepalFriendship," the Indian embassy tweeted. "Embassy also gifted 6 school buses, complementing the efforts of GoN in providing students easy access to their places of learning. These were gifted as part of long-standing tradition of Embassy and ongoing celebration of India@75," it further said in the tweet.

Last year, India gifted Nepal a total of 41 ambulances and six school buses on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In addtion, India has been funding various projects and extending help in the reconstruction of houses, heritages and other infrastructure in planned phases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)