Left Menu

Study finds 'only two breakthrough Covid infections' among hundreds of fully vaccinated people

For fully vaccinated people, the risk of still getting COVID-19 -- described as "breakthrough infections" -- remains extremely low, according to a recent study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:47 IST
Study finds 'only two breakthrough Covid infections' among hundreds of fully vaccinated people
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

For fully vaccinated people, the risk of still getting COVID-19 -- described as "breakthrough infections" -- remains extremely low, according to a recent study. CNN reported that among 417 employees at Rockefeller University who were fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna shots, two of them or about 0.5 per cent, had breakthrough infections later, according to the study published on Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"We have characterized bona fide examples of vaccine breakthrough manifesting as clinical symptoms," the researchers wrote in their study, according to CNN. "These observations in no way undermine the importance of the urgent efforts being taken at the federal and state levels to vaccinate the US population. They also lend support to efforts to advance a new vaccine booster (as well as a pan-coronavirus vaccine) to provide increased protection against variants."

The researchers, from Rockefeller University, found that coronavirus variants with several differences from the original virus caused breakthrough infections. A variant that infected one of the patients had the mutation E484K, which was first found in the B.1.351 variant originally identified in South Africa. E484K has been called an "escape mutant" because it has shown it might be able to escape some of the antibodies produced by coronavirus vaccines. One of the mutations found in both study participants' infections included D614G, which emerged early in the pandemic.

According to CNN, one of the breakthrough infections was in a healthy 51-year-old woman who received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine on February 19. Nineteen days later, she tested positive for Covid-19 on March 10 after developing symptoms. The other breakthrough infection was in a healthy 65-year-old woman who received her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on February 9. She later learned that her partner, who was unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on March 3. In the following days, the woman developed symptoms of her own. She tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17.

However, more research is needed to determine whether similar findings related to breakthrough infections or variants would emerge among a larger group of participants from various parts of the United States. Experts say that some breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in people who have been fully vaccinated are expected since no vaccine is 100 per cent effective.

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN that the agency has so far received less than 6,000 reports of breakthrough coronavirus infections among more than 84 million people fully vaccinated nationwide. The agency said breakthrough cases occurred in people of all ages who had been vaccinated, but a little more than 40 per cent were in people 60 or older. They were also more prevalent in females and 29 per cent were asymptomatic.

The agency said it has developed a national database of COVID-19 breakthroughs so that state health departments can report them. "Vaccine breakthrough infections make up a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated. CDC recommends that all eligible people get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is available to them," the CDC said in a statement to CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Tesla cars can drive with no one in driver's seat - Consumer Reports

Influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports said on Thursday its engineers were able to operate a Tesla Inc vehicle without anyone in the drivers seat, but the system failed to send out a warning or indicate that the drivers seat was empty. ...

RR post 177/9 against RCB

Rajasthan Royals made 177 for nine against Royal Challengers Bangalore after being sent in to bat in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.Brief Scores Rajasthan Royals 177 for 9 in 20 overs Shivam Dube 46, Rahul Tewatia 40 Moh...

A climate change challenge in Louisiana: Escape the danger while retaining community

Howard Brunet bounds out of his red pickup truck and across bulldozed sugar cane fields, taking a look at the wetlands of his Native American tribes new home, miles from the rising seas that are engulfing his birthplace.The American governm...

Spine-chilling trailer of 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' released!

Warner Bros India on Thursday dropped the trailer of their upcoming horror flick The Conjuring The Devil Made Me Do It featuring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed Warren, on YouTube. Fans of the Conjuring universe have been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021