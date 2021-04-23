Left Menu

US assures help to India in managing COVID-19 second wave

The White House on Friday (local time) assured that the United States would be working closely with Indian officials on identifying ways for Washington to provide assistance as India reports its highest daily COVID-19 cases on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 23:43 IST
US assures help to India in managing COVID-19 second wave
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Image Credit: ANI

The White House on Friday (local time) assured that the United States would be working closely with Indian officials on identifying ways for Washington to provide assistance as India reports its highest daily COVID-19 cases on Friday. Press Secretary Jen Psaki in response to a question whether the US had plans of sending its stockpile of the AstraZeneca vaccine to India said that Washington and New Delhi are currently between ongoing discussions.

"The United States expresses our deepest condolences to the people of India who are suffering during this global pandemic. We are working closely with Indian officials at both the political and experts level to identify ways to help address the crisis," Psaki said during a regular briefing. "We have made vaccine cooperation a big priority including with our quad partners. India is one of our quad partners in discussing vaccine creation and distribution for the future," she added.

Psaki further stated that during the early stages of the pandemic the United States had provided India with emergency supplies and medical consumables. She stated that Washington also provided pandemic training for state and local health officials. "There are ongoing discussions. We are in touch with them at a range of levels about how we can help them get through this period of time," she said.

Psaki's remarks come as the United States has issued a 'Level 4 (Very High)' warning for potential travellers to India asking them to "avoid all travel" to the country even if they are fully vaccinated. Anthony Fauci, US infectious diseases expert on Friday called the second COVID-19 wave in India a "very terrible situation".

"They have a situation there where there are variants. We have not yet fully characterised the variants and the relationship between the ability of the vaccines to protect. But we're assuming, clearly, that they need vaccines," Fauci said. "The CDC is helping out by consulting with them... It is a dire situation that we are trying to help in any way we can," Fauci said.

White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said that Washington is "committed to sharing vaccine supply" and "as our confidence around our supply increases, we will explore those options." India recorded 3,32,730 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. India has crossed the mark of 3 lakh COVID-19 cases for two consecutive days now. This has taken the cumulative count of the COVID infection in the country to 1,62,63,695.

According to the official data issued by the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,263 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,86,920 people have succumbed to the viral infection in India so far. There are 24,28,616 active COVID-19 cases in the country now. As many as 1,36,48,159 recoveries have been reported so far, out of which 1,93,279 were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

World Bank helps Bangladesh create more jobs and faster recovery from COVID 19

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists hope genetic engineering can revive the American chestnut tree; Remdesivir appears safe for seriously ill children and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal sex trafficking charges in the U.S. case accusing her of helping the late financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse girls. Maxwell, 59, entered her plea ...

Bengal reports record spike of 12,876 COVID cases, 59 new deaths

West Bengal on Friday registered the highest single-day spike of 12,876 COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,13,780, the state health department said in a bulletin.The death toll also went up to 10,825 with 59 fresh fatalities, it added.Sin...

SpaceX launches 3rd crew with recycled rocket and capsule

SpaceX launched four astronauts into orbit Friday using a recycled rocket and capsule, the third crew flight in less than a year for Elon Musks rapidly expanding company.The astronauts from the U.S., Japan and France should reach the Intern...

EU chiefs to meet Biden during president's NATO summit trip

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with top European Union officials during a trip to Britain and Belgium in June.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that Biden and the EU have much to do together, from climate ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021