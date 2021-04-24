Left Menu

COVID-19: US lawmakers heap pressure on Biden to provide assistance to India

As India announced a grim record -- the highest daily coronavirus infection tallies in a single country, several US lawmakers have voiced their concerns and have heaped pressure on the Biden administration to extend assistance, release vaccines and other raw materials critical for India.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 20:14 IST
COVID-19: US lawmakers heap pressure on Biden to provide assistance to India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj As India announced a grim record -- the highest daily coronavirus infection tallies in a single country, several US lawmakers have voiced their concerns and have heaped pressure on the Biden administration to extend assistance, release vaccines and other raw materials critical for India.

On Friday, Senator Bernie Sanders said it was also in the United States' own interest to ensure as many people were vaccinated as quickly as possible, to limit the chance of virus mutations that could prompt further US lockdowns. But he also appealed to Biden's desire to rebuild US credibility in the world. "On this enormously important health issue, this moral issue, the United States has got to do the right thing," he told a news conference.

A separate letter has already been sent to US President Joe Biden by a group of senators including Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and nearly 100 members of the House on the issue to waive the intellectual property (IP) rights of pharmaceutical companies. The United States and a handful of other big countries have blocked negotiations at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) involving a proposal spearheaded by India and South Africa which now has the support of 100 WTO members. The proposal would temporarily waive the IP rights of pharmaceutical companies to allow developing countries to produce vaccines.

Proponents are pushing Washington to change course ahead of the next formal WTO meeting on the issue on May 5. On Friday, as India hit a global single-day record of more than 300,000 new cases, reacting to a news report Congresswoman Rashida Tlabib pressed that President must support India.

"The #COVID19 crisis in India is a harsh reminder that the pandemic is not over until the whole world is safe. @POTUS must support a patent waiver to ramp up global production now." Prominent democrat lawmaker Ed Markey, one of the first US lawmakers to extend his support towards India noted that the US has enough vaccine for Americans and they should not deny countries like India who need support.

"India is reporting the world's highest ever single-day COVID case rise. Earth Day is about the health of the planet and everyone and everything on it. The US has more than enough vaccine for every American, but we are denying countries like India desperately needed support," said Markey. Critics say as America rolls in vaccines, there are shortages being reported across India. Lawmaker Haley Stevens made an appeal to the federal government and the international community to step in and stop the virus outbreak.

"My thoughts are with the people of India during this devastating COVID-19 surge," said Rep Haley Stevens tweet. Congressman Greg Meeks, the new House foreign affairs committee chair also took to Twitter and extended his support to the people of India.

"Sending my thoughts and support to our friends in India fighting this terrible second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic," Congressman Meeks tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha minister meets Guv to discuss online varsity exams

Maharashtra minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant on Saturday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to apprise him of the decision to conduct online examinations in 13 state-run universities amid a surge in coronavirus cases....

Playing well against Rashid Khan going to be key for us, says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif said that playing spinner Rashid Khan will be the key factor in their next game against SunRisers Hyderabad. Delhi Capitals defeated Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their last match and will be ...

Rugby-England edge France to earn third straight Women’s Six Nations title

England sealed a third consecutive Womens Six Nations title after edging France 10-6 in an absorbing game at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday. Poppy Cleall charged over the try line in the final minute of the first half and Emily Scarratt added...

Get budget-friendly 1-ton ACs on no cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store

Pune Maharashtra India, April 24 ANINewsVoir The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is currently offering air conditioners on discounts and exciting cashback deals. Customers who are looking to purchase an AC for a small-sized room can opt for the 1 t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021