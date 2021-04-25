5 Taliban killed, 8 wounded in attack at Afghan's Badakhshan province
At least five Taliban were killed and eight more were wounded after they attacked an Afghan forces outpost in Shahr-e-Bozorg district in Badakhshan province on Saturday night.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-04-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 12:01 IST
At least five Taliban were killed and eight more were wounded after they attacked an Afghan forces outpost in Shahr-e-Bozorg district in Badakhshan province on Saturday night. The information was shared by the provincial police, reported TOLO News.
Taliban is yet to make any statement regarding it. More details are awaited. On Saturday, Ahmad Fawad Amiri, a government employee at the Presidential Palace, was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Kabul.
This comes as six people, including two civilians and four security force members, were killed in different security incidents in Kabul over the last 12 hours on Saturday. Meanwhile, police said that Rafi Osmani, a lecturer at Peshgam Higher Education Institute, was killed in an attack by gunmen when he was on the way to the university in Kabul's District 4 early on Saturday morning.
A new surge in targeted attacks in Kabul and its surrounding districts after US announcement of troop withdrawal from May 1. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Taliban refuse to attend summit on Afghan peace in Turkey if held this week -spokesman
UN, Turkey & Qatar to co-convene high level conference between Afghan, Taliban representatives
Russia says US plan for Afghan withdrawal violates Taliban deal, risks escalation -Ifax
Turkey says Taliban, Afghan govt to attend peace talks April 24
UN, Turkey & Qatar to co-convene high level conference between Afghan, Taliban; India invited