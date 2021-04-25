Left Menu

5 Taliban killed, 8 wounded in attack at Afghan's Badakhshan province

At least five Taliban were killed and eight more were wounded after they attacked an Afghan forces outpost in Shahr-e-Bozorg district in Badakhshan province on Saturday night.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-04-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 12:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least five Taliban were killed and eight more were wounded after they attacked an Afghan forces outpost in Shahr-e-Bozorg district in Badakhshan province on Saturday night. The information was shared by the provincial police, reported TOLO News.

Taliban is yet to make any statement regarding it. More details are awaited. On Saturday, Ahmad Fawad Amiri, a government employee at the Presidential Palace, was killed in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Kabul.

This comes as six people, including two civilians and four security force members, were killed in different security incidents in Kabul over the last 12 hours on Saturday. Meanwhile, police said that Rafi Osmani, a lecturer at Peshgam Higher Education Institute, was killed in an attack by gunmen when he was on the way to the university in Kabul's District 4 early on Saturday morning.

A new surge in targeted attacks in Kabul and its surrounding districts after US announcement of troop withdrawal from May 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

