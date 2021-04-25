Left Menu

US CDC recommends pregnant women to take COVID-19 vaccine

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended pregnant women who are confused regarding coronavirus vaccination to get the shots.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 18:14 IST
US CDC recommends pregnant women to take COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended pregnant women who are confused regarding coronavirus vaccination to get the shots. According to The Washington Post (WaPo), at a White House briefing on the coronavirus Friday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said that vaccination surveillance systems showed "no safety concerns" for more than 35,000 women in their third trimester or for their babies.

"Pregnant people experienced the same side effects as others following vaccination. We were also able to follow in detail more than 3,900 pregnant women. And over 800 of whom have completed their pregnancies. Importantly, no safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety concerns for their babies," she said. "We know that this is a deeply personal decision," she added, "and I encourage people to talk to their doctors and their primary care providers to determine what is best for them and for their baby."

She further explained that because the initial vaccine trials did not include pregnant women, there had been limited data on possible problems. As a result, different health authorities and professional medical groups had offered cautious, or even conflicting, guidance. WaPo reported that the CDC had previously suggested that pregnant women make their decisions in consultation with their doctors. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said coronavirus vaccines "should not be withheld from pregnant individuals" but stopped short of explicitly recommending the shots for that population.

In contrast, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that only pregnant women at a high risk of contracting the virus or of having severe COVID-19 should be vaccinated. However, peer-reviewed data from several national surveillance systems presented in early March and published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday supported an optimistic outlook, even as researchers urged further study.

According to the CDC, as many as 290,685,655 vaccine doses have been delivered while 225,640,460 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of April 24 (local time). As many as 138,644,724 people across the US have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 jab while, 93,078,040 vaccines have been totally vaccinated across the country, the agency reported.

The US continues to be the worst affected country by the pandemic reporting over 31 million COVID-19 cases and over 570,000 deaths due to the deadly pathogen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL: Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai.

IPL Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 69 runs in Mumbai....

3 drug smugglers held in Punjab's Pathankot

Three drug smugglers were arrested after they opened fire at a police team and tried to flee in Punjabs Pathankot district, police said on Sunday.Police recovered 265 grams of heroin, a USA-made 7.62mm pistol and five cartridges from them. ...

Minority legislators sense moment to pass ''bold'' legislation

In July after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Black and Latino members of the Connecticut General Assembly worked to enact sweeping changes to policing in the state, and since, have continue to flex their collective muscles.Vowing t...

U.S. Democratic Senator Manchin backs 'targeted' infrastructure bill

U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday said he would support passing a smaller, targeted infrastructure bill with bipartisan support first before weighing other potential upgrades in a separate follow-up bill.More targeted, Manchin, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021