Left Menu

COVID-19: Japan demands pre-departure testing for Olympic, Paralympic teams

Japan's government will ask Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics athletes and staff from overseas to be tested for the novel coronavirus twice within 96 hours of departure from their respective countries, multiple games sources said on Sunday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-04-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 19:57 IST
COVID-19: Japan demands pre-departure testing for Olympic, Paralympic teams
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Japan's government will ask Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics athletes and staff from overseas to be tested for the novel coronavirus twice within 96 hours of departure from their respective countries, multiple games sources said on Sunday. An interim report by a government-led panel released last December concluded that travellers needed to be tested once within 72 hours of departure. The requirement for multiple negative tests is designed to tighten health screening during the immigration process, the sources said, as reported by Kyodo News.

Tokyo Games athletes and staff will also be tested at the airport upon their arrival in Japan. The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will open on July 23, with the closing ceremony taking place on August 8.

According to the Japanese news outlet, the issue is set to be discussed Wednesday by the games' coronavirus countermeasure panel and in an online meeting of the International Olympic, International Paralympic and local organising committees, and Tokyo's and Japan's governments. The second editions of the Tokyo games' COVID-19 playbooks are scheduled to be released on Wednesday and Friday.

"The organising bodies have already settled on a basic policy of testing athletes daily after their arrival in Japan while allowing them to take part in training or competition during the 14-day quarantine period provided their movements are limited to the athletes' village and their training and competition venues," Kyodo News reported. Individuals on IOC, national Olympic committee, international sports federation and media business will be tested daily for the first three days in Japan, the sources said.

Those individuals are to be tested less frequently thereafter, every four or seven days, for instance, depending on their level of contact with athletes. Through testing and restricting their contact with the public, these visitors will still be able to function during their initial quarantine period, according to Kyodo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Louisiana Democrat wins U.S. House seat in special election

Democratic Louisiana state Senator Troy Carter has defeated a challenger from the partys left wing in a special election to win the U.S. House of Representatives seat vacated by White House adviser Cedric Richmond. Carter won 55 of the vote...

Maha: Rs 3.87 lakh worth of illegal liquor seized in Latur

Liquor and chemicals used in its preparation cumulatively worth Rs 3.87 lakh were destroyed after an illegal outlet in Latur in Maharashtra was raided on Sunday, police said.Seven people have been booked in connection with the raid which to...

Somalia's ex-leader says soldiers attacked his residence, says president to blame

Former Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Sunday that soldiers had attacked his residence and that President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was responsible.His accusation came as Somali soldiers exchanged gunfire in the streets of th...

All administrative staffers of Parliament to work from home amid rising COVID-19 cases: Official order.

All administrative staffers of Parliament to work from home amid rising COVID-19 cases Official order....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021