295 children test positive for COVID-19 in Pak's Balochistan

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in Pakistan, Balochistan government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that 295 children have tested positive for COVID-19 so far across the province. "The government has taken steps to contain the spread of the virus in the institutions by closing schools from primary to middle classes," said Shahwani while addressing a press conference in Quetta on Saturday, as per The Express Tribune.

"If the number of positive virus cases keeps on increasing with the current ratio, health centres will be under pressure," said the provincial government spokesperson. As many as 4,825 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, while 70 people succumbed to the virus in the same period, Geo News reported.

The country has so far reported 800,452 COVID-19 cases and 17,187 related deaths. Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio has also jumped to over 10 per cent on Sunday, a day after the country reported the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the federal government has warned they will be forced to impose a complete lockdown in the country if the current positivity rate of COVID-19 cases continues in the coming week. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Pakistan's Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry had said that there would be serious consequences for the health care system of the country if the present 11 per cent ratio of detection of coronavirus cases persisted just for one or one-and-half-week more, Gulf News reported. (ANI)

