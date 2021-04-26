Left Menu

PM Modi thanks Biden over phone after US extends help to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked US President Joe Biden on held a telephonic conversation, a day after the United States announced that they will send the raw material required for the Indian manufacture of Covishield vaccine, in a bid to support India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 22:41 IST
PM Modi thanks Biden over phone after US extends help to fight COVID-19 pandemic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked US President Joe Biden on held a telephonic conversation, a day after the United States announced that they will send the raw material required for the Indian manufacture of Covishield vaccine, in a bid to support India's fight against COVID-19 pandemic. "Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India," PM Modi tweeted.

"My discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19," he added. Earlier, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke on the phone with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, expressing deep sympathy for the people of India following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to a readout from The White House, Sullivan affirmed America's solidarity with India. US and India are the two countries with the greatest number of COVID-19 cases in the world. The White House further said that to help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India.

India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Taking all steps to manage COVID-19 pandemic, adequate beds available: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday assured the people of the state that his government is taking all possible steps to effectively manage the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and necessary arrangements have been made to ...

Disruptions to immunisation put millions of children at risk -U.N.

Millions of children whose immunisations have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in Africa, are now at risk from life-threatening diseases such as measles, polio, yellow fever and diphtheria, U.N. health agencies warned on ...

BJP-backed panels win 3 out of 5 municipal councils in Goa

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP- supported panels on Monday won an absolute majority in three of the five municipal councils in Goa where voting took place last week.Polling in areas under the municipal councils of Mapusa, Margao, Mormugao, Sang...

AP Exclusive: US will share AstraZeneca vaccines with world

The US will begin sharing its entire pipeline of vaccines from AstraZeneca once the COVID-19 vaccine clear federal safety reviews, the White House said on Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021