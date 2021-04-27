Left Menu

Experimental Barcelona concert did not cause COVID-19 infections: Researchers

An indoor concert of Spanish indie band Love of Lesbian that took place in Barcelona in late March as part of a mass COVID-19 testing experiment has proved to be a success, as there has been no significant increase in cases, the researchers behind the experiment said on Tuesday.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:22 IST
Experimental Barcelona concert did not cause COVID-19 infections: Researchers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Madrid [Spain], April 27 (ANI/Sputnik): An indoor concert of Spanish indie band Love of Lesbian that took place in Barcelona in late March as part of a mass COVID-19 testing experiment has proved to be a success, as there has been no significant increase in cases, the researchers behind the experiment said on Tuesday. The experiment involved 5,000 concert-goers who were given an express test for the antigen to the virus, had their temperature checked and were provided with FFP2 masks for the event. Despite the concert being held without social distancing, there was no virus outbreak after the concert.

"By going to that concert, people were safer than anywhere else in the city of Barcelona," Josep Maria Llibre, a researcher from the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital, said at a press conference. The medical expert added that within the next 14 days, six people tested positive for the coronavirus, with four of them definitely getting infected after the event. It is not known where the other two got infected.

"Everyone came to the concert in groups or pairs, but none of the six was infected from the people with them, that is why we do not think that the transmission took place during the concert. These are very good results," the researcher boasted. Since the beginning of the pandemic, many countries have imposed a strict ban on public events, especially concerts, as the virus is known to spread through the air, and multiple people in close quarters are considered to be most vulnerable. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 1.45-cr cash seized by EC teams in West Bengal

Surveillance teams of the Election Commission EC have seized Rs 1.45 crore suspect cash from various areas in poll-bound West Bengal on Tuesday, officials said.In the first instance, Rs 30 lakh cash was seized by the teams at Maulali crossi...

Hope we can give people something to look forward to in these difficult times: McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum hopes his team plays a brand of cricket which gives people something to look forward to in these difficult times.A second wave of COVID-19 has badly hit India and its impact has also been fe...

HC tells WB govt to demolish illegal constructions on Teesta river bed at Jalpaiguri

The Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to demolish illegal constructions, including pubs and restaurants, on the river bed of Teesta in front of residential buildings of the judges a...

Over 1,200 MBBS, medical college students to be deputed for COVID patients: Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said they will put on duty over 1,200 MBBS and postgraduate students of medical colleges to look after coronavirus patients. He said extra beds are being created at hospitals for infection patient...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021