Switzerland to send medical supplies to help India tackle COVID-19

Switzerland through the Swiss humanitarian aid will send medical supplies to help India tackle COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland through the Swiss humanitarian aid will send medical supplies to help India tackle COVID-19 crisis. According to the Swiss Embassy in India, the medical supplies includes oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment. However, this material will be distributed with the support of the Indian Red Cross Society.

"Switzerland through the Swiss humanitarian aid will send medical supplies to India. This will include oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment. This material will be distributed with the support of the Indian Red Cross Society. Switzerland stands in solidarity with India in these challenging times," Swiss Embassy in India said in the statement. Switzerland will also send ventilators, 600 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment to India to combat the current COVID-19 crisis.

Taking to the twitter, Embassy of Switzerland to India said, "Switzerland will send ventilators, 600 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment to combat the current Covid19 crisis. #Strongertogether #SwitzerlandwithIndia." Earlier in the day, Canada also offered USD 10 million to Indian Red Cross to support and procure essential supplies.

"Today, Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, announced that Canada is providing USD 10 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to the Canadian Red Cross to support the Indian Red Cross Society's response to the devastating situation unfolding in India," an official statement read. Oxygen containers and cryogenic tanks are being shipped and airlifted from Dubai, Singapore, US, along with other essential medical aids to produce vaccines.

India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths, and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

