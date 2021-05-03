Left Menu

Iran's petrochemical plant hit by explosion, fire

An explosion and fire were reported at a petrochemical plant in the Qom province of Iran on Sunday.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 03-05-2021 06:32 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 06:32 IST
Iran's petrochemical plant hit by explosion, fire
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

An explosion and fire were reported at a petrochemical plant in the Qom province of Iran on Sunday. Two firefighters were seriously injured and two of the fire trucks battling the flames caught fire and were destroyed at Shokuhieh Industrial Town, according to the Iranian Fars News Agency, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Some 150 firefighters and 20 firefighting vehicles were deployed to extinguish the large fire. A number of explosions were reported amid the fire. A spokesman for the local fire department told Fars that the fire had been prevented from reaching nearby tanks which would have caused a "very large accident" if they had caught fire.

Last year, a series of explosions and fires hit industrial sites across Iran, including a number of petrochemical plants. Iranian officials referred to most of the cases as incidents or accidents, although some reports have claimed that at least some of the incidents involved foul play, reported The Jerusalem Post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cops attacked by mob in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Three police personnel were allegedly injured in an attack by a mob in Odishas Mayurbhanj district after they asked the people not to gather in the view of COVID-19. According to Biswajit Das Mohapatra, Assistant Sub Inspector of the Sarat ...

Colombia's president withdraws tax reform after protests

Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Sunday he would withdraw a proposed tax reform after deadly protests and widespread lawmaker opposition, though he insisted a reform is still necessary to ensure fiscal stability. Protests - have led t...

FOREX-Dollar holds gains as traders look to U.S. data for policy cues

The dollar clung to a recent bounce on Monday as investors made a cautious start to a week crammed with central bank meetings and big-ticket U.S. economic data, looking for clues on the outlook for global inflation and for policymakers resp...

Iran's petrochemical plant hit by explosion, fire

An explosion and fire were reported at a petrochemical plant in the Qom province of Iran on Sunday. Two firefighters were seriously injured and two of the fire trucks battling the flames caught fire and were destroyed at Shokuhieh Industria...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021