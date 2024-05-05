Israeli police raid Al Jazeera office in Jerusalem hotel
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-05-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 19:50 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli police raided a Jerusalem hotel room used by Al Jazeera as its de facto office on Sunday following a government decision to shutter the Qatari-owned TV station's local operations, an Israeli official and an Al Jazeera source told Reuters.
Video circulated online showed plainclothes officers dismantling camera equipment in a hotel room. The Al Jazeera source said the hotel was in East Jerusalem. (Writing by Dan Williams and Ali Sawafta)
