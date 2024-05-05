Israeli police raid Al Jazeera office in Jerusalem hotel

Israeli police raided a Jerusalem hotel room used by Al Jazeera as its de facto office on Sunday following a government decision to shutter the Qatari-owned TV station's local operations, an Israeli official and an Al Jazeera source told Reuters.

Video circulated online showed plainclothes officers dismantling camera equipment in a hotel room. The Al Jazeera source said the hotel was in East Jerusalem. (Writing by Dan Williams and Ali Sawafta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)