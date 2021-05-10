Left Menu

Libyan Navy denies shooting at Italian fisherman

The Libyan Navy on Sunday denied shooting at an Italian fisherman off the Libyan coast during an operation against four boats from Sicily.

ANI | Tripoli | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:37 IST
Libyan Navy denies shooting at Italian fisherman
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tripoli [Libya], May 10 (ANI/Xinhua): The Libyan Navy on Sunday denied shooting at an Italian fisherman off the Libyan coast during an operation against four boats from Sicily. The navy said in a statement that four Italian fishing boats were spotted on Thursday 30 miles (about 48 km) off the coast of Khoms city, some 120 km east of the capital Tripoli.

A Libyan Coast Guard vessel went to the location and issued orders to the Italian boats to be inspected, but the boats did not respond, the statement said. One of the Italian boats was captured and inspected in the presence of an Italian Navy vessel and was then released after the crew signed a pledge not to fish in the area, the statement said, adding that a member of the Italian boat's crew was injured "when he hit one of the windows of the boat."

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio condemned the Coast Guard's actions but also warned against crossing into Libyan waters. "We have been advising against going there not just for months but for ten years," he said.

Salvatore Quinci, Mayor of the fishing port of Mazaro del Vallo in southwestern Sicily, said members of the Coast Guard shot at the fisherman's boat, the Italian news agency Agi reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China tech share weakness offsets strength in energy, healthcare stocks

China stocks wavered with no clear direction on Monday, as losses in tech shares amid Beijings deepening anti-monopoly war offset gains in energy and healthcare companies. The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.1 to 4,992.42, but the Shanghai C...

Vaccination strategy equitable, "overzealous" intervention to have consequences: Centre to SC

The vaccination strategy for COVID-19 has been formulated by the Centre in a just, equitable, non-discriminatory manner and any overzealous judicial intervention may result in unforeseen consequences, the government has told the Supreme Cou...

People paying with lives for exercising franchise, will visit violence-hit areas: WB guv

Moments after administering oath to the ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed concern over the situation arising out of post-poll violence in the state and said he would soon be vi...

Euro zone bond yields head back up after post-payrolls swings

Euro zone bond yields rose on Monday as investors returned their focus to a brighter economic outlook and its implications for central bank policy following large swings following Fridays U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Rising crude oil prices...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021