Canada urges vigilance for travelers to Israel amid unrest

Canada is urging its citizens in Israel and those planning to travel to the Middle Eastern nation to take additional precautions amid escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, Global Affairs Canada said in an updated travel advisory.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Toronto [Canada], May 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Canada is urging its citizens in Israel and those planning to travel to the Middle Eastern nation to take additional precautions amid escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, Global Affairs Canada said in an updated travel advisory. "Clashes resulting in casualties have been increasingly taking place in the Gaza Strip. Hostilities between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and terrorist groups, including Hamas, in the Gaza Strip could resume and the security situation could deteriorate with little or no notice," Canada's foreign ministry said on Monday.

The department is urging Canadians to be aware of their surroundings, avoid large gatherings, monitoring media and staying informed about the ongoing security situation and following the instructions from the IDF. Earlier in the day, the IDF began airstrikes against the Gaza Strip in response to the dozens of rockets launched at Israel from the self-governing territory amid the escalation of tensions in East Jerusalem, as clashes between the Palestinian protesters and the Israeli security forces continued over the weekend and on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that anyone who attacked the country would pay a "high price." (ANI/Sputnik)

