China urges US to create conditions for normal personnel exchanges after US denies visa to policeman's son

China has urged the US to create suitable conditions for normal personnel exchanges between the two countries after the US denied visa to a Chinese undergraduate student whose father works for the police. The letter from the United States embassy informing the student of the refusal said visa issuance for senior Chinese officials employed by four intelligence and law enforcement departments, as well as their spouses and children, had been suspended.

"In accordance with the US logic, should China deny visas to US intelligence and law enforcement personnel and their families?" Global Times quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying as saying at a press conference on Thursday. In recent years, the US has introduced policies making it more difficult for Chinese nationals with STEM backgrounds to live and work in the United States, and stepped up restrictive visa policies.

More than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers had visas revoked following a ruling last May aimed at Chinese nationals suspected of having ties to the military. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)