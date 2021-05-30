Argentina surpasses 77,000 deaths from COVID-19

Left Menu

Argentina on Saturday surpassed 77,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health reported.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 30-05-2021 07:24 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 07:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Buenos Aires [Argentina], May 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina on Saturday surpassed 77,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Ministry of Health reported. With 416 more deaths in the past day, the death toll reached 77,108 and another 29,841 new cases were also recorded, bringing the total caseload to 3,732,263.

A total of 366,688 people are in the active stage of the disease and 6,909 patients are currently hospitalized in intensive care units. According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, since December 29, 12,063,160 doses of vaccine have been administered in the country.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Roberto Salvarezza said on Saturday that the country is going through "a crucial moment" of the pandemic. Speaking to CNN radio, Salvarezza estimated that vaccinations for people at "higher risk" could be completed next month.

"We could reach 12 million people vaccinated," said the official, predicting that 50 per cent of the population could be vaccinated by mid-2021. By official order, Argentina is under strict lockdown until Sunday. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

