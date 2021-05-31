Left Menu

COVID-19: First shipment from Ukraine carrying 184 oxygen concentrators arrives in India

An aircraft carrying the first shipment of 184 oxygen concentrators arrived from Ukraine to India on Monday, as the country battles the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2021 07:00 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 07:00 IST
India thanks Ukraine for first shipment of 184 oxygen concentrators (Photo Credit: Twitter/ Arindam Bagchi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of COVID-19. India has received medical help and assistance from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines, PPE kits.

Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of COVID-19. India has received medical help and assistance from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines, PPE kits.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported the lowest single-day COVID-19 rise in 46 days with 1,65,553 cases reported in the last 24 hours while 3,460 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection taking the total COVID-related death toll to 3,25,972. The cumulative number of the COVID-19 cases has increased to 2,78,94,800, with a daily positivity rate stands at 8.02 per cent, which is less than 10 per cent for the sixth consecutive day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

