Car explosion kills two in Uzbekistan

Two people died and another two were injured when a gas cylinder in a car exploded on a highway in the Kashkadarya region, the Uzbek Emergency Situations Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | Tashkent | Updated: 01-06-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 12:43 IST
Tashkent [Uzbekistan], June 1 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people died and another two were injured when a gas cylinder in a car exploded on a highway in the Kashkadarya region, the Uzbek Emergency Situations Ministry said on Tuesday.

Two passengers died at the scene, and a driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital with injuries, the ministry said.

A preliminary investigation is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

