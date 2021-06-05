Left Menu

Brazil approves proposal to import Bharat Biotech's Covaxin with regulation

Brazil has approved the import of Bharat Biotech manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin into the country with regulations, informed ANVISA on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 05-06-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 15:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Brazil has approved the import of Bharat Biotech manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin into the country with regulations, informed ANVISA on Friday. The National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) of Brazil last night gave its nod to the import and use of Covaxin. But the approval came with strict conditions which limit the number of doses that can be imported and with restrictions on the use of vaccines in Brazil.

The authorisation defined an amount of four million doses, which can be used only under specific conditions e phage determined by the vergence. The decision was taken at the 9th Extraordinary Public Meeting of the Collegiate Board. The Health Surveillance Agency had earlier denied permission to import Covaxin.

The South American country has also given its nod to Sputnik V vaccine. Announcing the approval of Sputnik V by Brazil on its official Twitter account, the Russian vaccine manufacturer said, "Sputnik V will be used in Brazil following ANVISA's approval. Brazil has become the 67th country in the world to authorize Sputnik V. The Sputnik V team fully answered all questions from ANVISA on the vaccine's efficacy and safety."

After using the authorised doses, the agency will analyse the data for monitoring the use of the vaccine in order to assess the next quantities to be imported. (ANI)

