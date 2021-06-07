Left Menu

Pakistan: JI leader slams Imran Khan-led govt for making Islamabad insecure for journalists

The head of Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unit, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has alleged that the Imran Khan-led government had turned Islamabad into a second Guantanamo Bay for journalists, who have spoken out about feeling insecure inside Pakistan's capital city.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 07-06-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 21:48 IST
Pakistan: JI leader slams Imran Khan-led govt for making Islamabad insecure for journalists
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The head of Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unit, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has alleged that the Imran Khan-led government had turned Islamabad into a second Guantanamo Bay for journalists, who have spoken out about feeling insecure inside Pakistan's capital city. Addressing a news conference on Sunday, the JI leader said that the domestic, foreign, economic, defence and political policies of the government had totally failed while the inflation bomb was about to fall on the people in the upcoming budget, reported The News International.

Ahmad Khan further demanded the government make public the recent agreements made with the United States, while further lambasting that the national debt of Pakistan was rising and circular debt was getting out of control while the people had been hit hard by inflation. The Senator also said that his party would resist the anti-people budget prepared on the basis of foreign proposals. He also opposed any step to give air bases to the US, while slamming the alleged move to gag the media and imposing restrictions on journalists reported The News International.

Criticising the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he alleged the government was using the executive body for political engineering. This comes after a wave of attacks against journalists in Pakistan, a sign of the federal government's intolerance of criticism towards its policies.

Last month, an Islamabad-based journalist Asad Ali Toor, known for criticism of the country's establishment, was attacked in Pakistan's capital. The attackers broke into his house and attacked him brutally. Prior to that, an unidentified assailant shot and wounded Absar Alam, a television journalist and a prominent critic of the government, outside his house in Islamabad.

Hamid Mir, the host of the flagship news program "Capital Talk" , was taken off the air for three days after he spoke against the rising curbs on freedom of expression in the country and about the safety of his colleagues, following the recent attack on Toor. Other media outlets have come under pressure from authorities not to criticise government institutions or the judiciary.

Freedom of the press has long been a problem in Pakistan but the situation has deteriorated markedly under Imran Khan, who has dismissed allegations of attacks on the Pakistani press as a "joke". Earlier, three international rights groups on Thursday voiced grave concern at the recent attacks on journalists in Pakistan and mounting pressure on scribes critical of the Imran Khan-led government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

NCLT approves Piramal Group's offer for DHFL on certain conditions

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case numbers decline; Australia's COVID-19 hotspot logs four new local cases and more

Health News Roundup: India to ease lockdown rules as coronavirus case number...

 Global
3
Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s exciting

Nasa has announced two missions to Venus by 2030 – here’s why that’s excitin...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2022; Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Johnson calls on G7 to vaccinate world by end of 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021