Emirates suspends Pakistan-Dubai flights as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures

Dubai-based carrier Emirates on Sunday suspended Pakistan-Dubai flights as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-06-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 16:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Dubai-based carrier Emirates on Sunday suspended Pakistan-Dubai flights as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures. While responding to passengers' queries about travel updates, Emirates said flights from Pakistan to Dubai are suspended till further notice, reported Gulf Today.

The inbound United Arab Emirates (UAE) flights have been suspended for travellers from Pakistan as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measures. "Our flights from Pakistan remain suspended. We don't have a resumption date yet as it'll depend on government mandate. Please continue to monitor our website for travel updates," the national carrier said on Twitter.

Many Pakistani expats are stuck in their native country due to the suspension of flights. Similarly, those who wish to visit their families back home have postponed their travel plans as uncertainty prevails over the flights' status, reported Gulf Today. The UAE has taken strict measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed nearly four million lives across the world.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Pakistan has risen to 955,657 and the death toll is 22,231 on Monday. The positivity rate is 2.05 per cent, reported Dawn. The airline also said passengers who have connected through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, reported Gulf Today.

Further, the UAE nationals, UAE Golden Visa holders and diplomatic missions' officials who comply with updated COVID-19 protocols are permitted to enter the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

