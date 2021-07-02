Protests in Canada mark 100th anniversary of Chinese Communist Party

Hundreds of Tibetans, Uyghur Muslims and Hong Kongers held a protest march across downtown Toronto and marched towards the Chinese consulate to denounce the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) on Thursday. They chanted 'Free Tibet, Free Hong Kong and Free East Tukistan'.

The speakers announced a chain of protests in Canada against the Chinese regime's brutalities on dissidents, Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers. The organiser of the protest, Sunny Sonam said, "The Chinese Communists are celebrating 100 years. But, those 100 years were not the happy years for us - the Tibetan people, for Hong Kong people and East Turkistan. All these people protesting now are not happy because they (Communists) are being unfair to their own people. And still, how can they celebrate 100 years of CCP?"

Advertisement

Canadian Hong Kong Leader, Gloria Fung said, "Today, we have 20 civil society organizations from 6 different communities coming together to show our solidarity with all people under the oppression of the Chinese Communist Party. The reason we have come out today, because July 1, 2021, is the 100 years of the founding of the CCP". She added, "It also marks the first anniversary of the total crackdown of the Hong Kong civil society under the National Security Law and behind the so-called economic uprising or the high-tech mega projects in China is the dark side of human suppression and total socio control by means of military and surveillance systems all over China. I think the CCP has become a major threat to global democracies, so we need to get our voices heard. We also need to show our determination and solidarity to stop the CCP oppression around the world."

Uyghur leader Mahira said that the community is going to protest a lot more in the coming days. Toronto witnessed the biggest parade across the city against Chinese brutalities.

There has been a wave of massive anger against China as President Xi Jinping-led CCP is engaged in disinformation campaigns, political interference, and coercion of businesses in Hong Kong and Taiwan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)