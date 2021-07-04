EAM Jaishankar extends wishes on America's Independence Day

Left Menu

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Sunday extended wishes to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the government and the people of the US on the occasion of the country's Independence Day on July 4th.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (Twitter/S Jaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Sunday extended wishes to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the government and the people of the US on the occasion of the country's Independence Day on July 4th. "Convey my warm wishes to @SecBlinken and the Government & people of the USA on their Independence Day. Confident that our strong partnership, one based on so many shared values and interests will continue to grow further," tweeted Jaishankar.

4th July commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the 13 colonies of the US in 1776. This will be the 245th anniversary of American independence. India-US relations have become increasingly multi-faceted, covering cooperation in areas such as trade, defense and security, education, science and technology, civil nuclear energy, space technology and applications, environment, and health.

Moreover, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the US announced USD 41 million in assistance to help India respond to the coronavirus pandemic and strengthen the country's preparedness for COVID-19 and future health emergencies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

