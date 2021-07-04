Left Menu

Russia records 25,142 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Russia registered 25,142 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 5,610,941, the federal response center said Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 04-07-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 14:16 IST
Russia records 25,142 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], July 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 25,142 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 5,610,941, the federal response center said Sunday.

Moscow registered the highest number of new cases in this period -- 7,624, the Moscow region had second highest number with 2,696, St, Petersburg third highest with 1,784.

In the last 24 hours, 663 deaths of people with COVID-19 were recorded across the country, 111 of them in Moscow. In the same period, 15,484 people were discharged from hospital in Russia with full recovery. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max receiving Android 11 update in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021