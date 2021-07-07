Left Menu

Iran invites Taliban delegation for bilateral meetings as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan

Amid the ongoing US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, Iran has invited a Taliban delegation from Doha for bilateral meetings, informed Taliban spokesperson on Wednesday.

Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanik, head of the Taliban's political office in Doha Qatar, will lead this delegation.Citing Taliban spokesperson, Tolo News reported that Iran has invited a Taliban delegation from Doha, led by Shir Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai for "bilateral meetings"A group of Afghan politicians has also travelled from Kabul to meet the delegation. Former Vice President Younus Qanooni would be leading the Afghan politicians' group in the meeting.This came amid the United States' decision to withdraw the entire force from Afghanistan, the Taliban troops have been capturing newer districts and areas at a lightning speed and the Afghan government forces are also fleeing from a number of places there.In Kandahar, the Taliban have captured important bridges and roads connecting the city with other parts and the Afghan officials are also taking steps to ensure their own security, reports from Afghanistan suggested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

