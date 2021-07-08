Russia confirms 24,818 new COVID-19 cases
Russia recorded 24,818 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,707,452 the federal response center said on Thursday.
Moscow [Russia], July 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 24,818 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,707,452 the federal response center said on Thursday. "Over the past day, 24,818 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,954 cases (11.9%) without clinical symptoms," the statement said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.44%.
Moscow confirmed 6,040 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,581 cases and St. Petersburg with 1,937 cases. The response center reported a new record of 734 fatalities linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 140,775.
In the same 24 hours, 21,336 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 5,143,225. (ANI/Sputnik)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
