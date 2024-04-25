Left Menu

Russian foreign ministry says US trying to drive wedge between Moscow and Beijing

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the United States was trying to create divisions between Russia and China. Zakharova was speaking at a briefing with reporters as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a visit to China. "As for the United States’ attempts to drive a wedge in relations between Russia and China, the United States is openly talking about this," she said.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:35 IST
Russian foreign ministry says US trying to drive wedge between Moscow and Beijing
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the United States was trying to create divisions between Russia and China. Zakharova was speaking at a briefing with reporters as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a visit to China.

"As for the United States' attempts to drive a wedge in relations between Russia and China, the United States is openly talking about this," she said. She added that Russia's relationship with China - with which it signed a "no limits" cooperation agreement less than three weeks before the start of the Ukraine war - was not directed against any other country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024