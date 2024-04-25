Russian foreign ministry says US trying to drive wedge between Moscow and Beijing
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the United States was trying to create divisions between Russia and China. Zakharova was speaking at a briefing with reporters as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a visit to China. "As for the United States’ attempts to drive a wedge in relations between Russia and China, the United States is openly talking about this," she said.
"As for the United States' attempts to drive a wedge in relations between Russia and China, the United States is openly talking about this," she said. She added that Russia's relationship with China - with which it signed a "no limits" cooperation agreement less than three weeks before the start of the Ukraine war - was not directed against any other country.
