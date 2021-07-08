EAM Jaishankar to hold talks with Lavrov tomorrow, discuss major global, regional issues

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday and hold talks on bilateral cooperation at the various multilateral forums and compare notes on major global and regional issues, including the political process in Afghanistan. EAM Jaishankar is on his three-day visit to Russia, which began on Wednesday.

"On July 9, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation H.E. Mr. Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with the Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India H.E. Dr. S.Jaishankar," Russian Embassy in India said in a statement. The statement said interaction with India is successfully developing in all areas in line with a special and privileged strategic partnership, including political dialogue, security, trade and economic, military-technical, scientific, cultural and humanitarian ties.

"There are effective mechanisms of interstate and interagency cooperation, as well as through the business and expert circles of the two countries," the Embassy said. According to the statement, the two ministers are expected to discuss key directions of the Russian-Indian relations, taking into account the previously reached agreements and upcoming contacts, in particular at the highest and high levels.

The sides will compare notes on cooperation at the UN, BRICS and SCO platforms, in the RIC format, as well as on major global and regional issues, including the political process in Afghanistan, settlement in Syria, situation around the Iranian nuclear program, approaches to the formation of reliable and indivisible security architecture in the Pacific and Indian oceans, it added. "Russia and India share similar vision of a model of an emerging more fair and equitable polycentric world order. Our countries demonstrate the similarity or proximity of positions on the most important issues of peace and security," the embassy said.

They stand for compliance with international law, strengthening the collective principles of interstate communication, as well as adhere to the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of the sovereign states, and respect for the cultural and civilizational identity of peoples, it added. During his visit, EAM Jaishankar will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russi Yuri Borisov and other high level Russian delegates.

Jaishankar's visit is in continuation of the frequent high-level visits between the two sides. The Russian Foreign Minister had visited New Delhi in April 2021. The visit will further strengthen the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two countries. (ANI)

